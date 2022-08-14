bridge 8-15
Buy Now

A reader from Las Vegas asks about the law when declarer leads from the wrong hand, which he notes is impossible in online play.

First, if the dummy thinks his partner is about to make this mistake, he should speak up, saying, “You are on the board,” or, “You are in your hand.” If the incorrect lead is made, either defender may accept it, but not after consultation. Also, if the next defender plays a card, it condones the incorrect lead, making it legal.

0
0
0
0
0