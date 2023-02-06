bridge 2-7
Buy Now

Some 400 years ago, Richard Barnfield, who was an English poet, described the main reason why bridge has retained its popularity: “Nothing more certain than uncertainties; Fortune is full of fresh variety; Constant in nothing but inconstancy.”

You are defending against three no-trump. Your partner leads his fourth-highest heart, dummy tables two low and you are looking at A-J-x. How would you plan the defense?

0
0
0
0
0