An opponent opens one no-trump, and you, the next player, double. What does that mean?
Most players treat it as a penalty double. However, does it tell partner that you have the contract defeated in your own hand and he is to pass regardless? Or could it be made with a big balanced hand, when you want partner to run if he is weak and has a long suit? That is a matter for partnership agreement.
Sometimes you won’t mind one way or the other. Look at today’s South hand. If your admittedly debatable double is passed out, you have a great lead in the spade king. If partner runs to two of a minor, you can continue with two spades. (Yes, in this deal, West will run to two clubs, but you had no way to know that. This also leaves North awkwardly placed. Is double just value-showing? Is pass forcing? You see all of the homework you need to do!)
Nowadays, because a penalty double has such a low frequency, many experts treat it as part of their competitive methods. Here are four choices: a four-card major and a five-card or longer minor (Woolsey), a minor one-suiter or a major two-suiter (Meckwell), any one-suiter (DONT), two suits of the same color (CRASH).
In today’s deal, if West sits for one no-trump doubled, he pays out 800. If he runs to two clubs, South will probably end in four spades. With only 16 points missing, declarer knows the heart finesse will work. He loses only one spade, one diamond and one club, scoring 620.
