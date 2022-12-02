bridge 12-3
Buy Now

The Senior Life Master's classes were still popular, especially as it was cold and the ski resort had not yet opened.

I am sure (the SLM began) that each of you was told, when sitting on your grandmother's knee, about Stayman: that the convention should be used when holding at least game-invitational values, a four-card major and a side-suit doubleton. But that isn't always true. For example, look at this North hand. With 15 points, he is close to a slam-try opposite a strong no-trump. Still, I think that North should raise to three no-trump. There will surely be at least nine tricks available, and unfriendly distribution might defeat a four-heart contract. As you can surmise, that is the case in my first deal.

0
0
0
0
0