The Senior Life Master's classes were still popular, especially as it was cold and the ski resort had not yet opened.
I am sure (the SLM began) that each of you was told, when sitting on your grandmother's knee, about Stayman: that the convention should be used when holding at least game-invitational values, a four-card major and a side-suit doubleton. But that isn't always true. For example, look at this North hand. With 15 points, he is close to a slam-try opposite a strong no-trump. Still, I think that North should raise to three no-trump. There will surely be at least nine tricks available, and unfriendly distribution might defeat a four-heart contract. As you can surmise, that is the case in my first deal.
Yes, here four hearts looks safe. After the defenders cash three club tricks, the winning heart finesse will bring home 10 tricks. However, now we come to another truism learned from your grandparents: Never concede a ruff-and-sluff. As you can guess, there is an exception to this rule as well. If you have won all possible side-suit tricks, giving the declarer a ruff-and-sluff is your best defense.
On this deal, Gretchen Cooperman was sitting East, playing with her fiancee, Howard Cheal. After they had collected three club tricks, Gretchen saw that the only chance for a fourth trick lay in the trump suit. So, at trick four, Gretchen led her last club. Howard came through, ruffing with the heart eight and effecting a trump promotion for Gretchen.
Now Gretchen and Howard are happily married with their own team-of-four growing rapidly.
