bridge 11-16
Occasionally a deal will come along in which you must cling like a barnacle to a collection of low cards in one suit even though you know that none will ever win a trick. Does that sound impossible? Read on!

In an international team event, only one pair reached the borderline six-diamond contract, via the given auction. They held only a combined 23 high-card points, but five heart tricks would be enough to bring home the slam. (Note that if either North has the heart jack extra or South has three spades and two clubs, the slam is almost laydown.)

