William Blake wrote to his patron, William Hayley, “Thy friendship oft has made my heart ache: Do be my enemy — for friendship’s sake.”
There are bridge deals like this, on which you enlist an enemy — an opponent — to help your cause. Of course, he isn’t going to do it willingly, but with careful planning you may leave him with no option.
Playing in three no-trump, you receive the club jack lead from West. After East puts up the king — in case his partner has led from a suit headed by the A-J-10 — how should you continue?
As always, start by counting those top tricks. There are eight: two hearts, four diamonds and two clubs. The hunt is on for a ninth. There are two obvious chances. You could play a spade to the king, hoping East has the ace, or you could guess who has the heart queen. (It would be normal to assume East, because West seems to have extra length in clubs.) However, experts hate to guess; they prefer sure things. Here, as you have no doubt deduced, you have a chance at a sure thing.
After winning with the club ace, play off three rounds of diamonds. Then lead a club to the queen. When East follows, exit with your last club.
While West cashes three winners in the suit, discard two spades from the dummy and a spade and a diamond from your hand. (This is why you couldn’t cash all four diamond tricks earlier. Your hand would be squeezed.) Now West must lead a major, furnishing your ninth trick.
After the deal, don’t expect West’s friendship to gush like the blushful Hippocrene.
