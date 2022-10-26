You are declaring in a contract. What difference does it make if you are playing in a team event or a matchpointed pair event?
Today’s rather extreme example will highlight the difference. How should South play in three no-trump — yes, three no-trump! — after West leads a low spade and dummy’s jack takes the trick?
This deal occurred in the casual room at Bridge Base Online. There, each deal is scored as if in a duplicate, but there are no masterpoint awards.
In a team event, making or breaking the contract is the object of the exercise. In a duplicate, your score is compared with every other pair holding your cards. You get one point for each pair you beat, irrespective of whether it is by 10 points or 1,000.
North’s response was preemptive and denied a four-card major. With a maximum pass, he would have bid two diamonds, an inverted minor-suit raise. At almost every table, South just jumped to five diamonds. At one table, though, South strangely shot out three no-trump despite his void. A low club lead would have been instantly lethal, but West (a robot) chose the spade two.
South could now have claimed nine tricks (two spades and seven diamonds), but he could see that anyone in five diamonds would be plus 620. Plus 600 in three no-trump would be a zero. He had to try for an overtrick. So, at trick two, he led the heart queen from the board. East (a robot) took the trick and ... wait for it ... returned a heart! Plus 660 gave North-South a tied top with one other equally lucky pair.
