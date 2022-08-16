bridge 8-17
Buy Now

Yesterday, we looked at the Grosvenor Gambit, whereby a defender obtains the normal result by atypical means. However, sometimes a defender can gain a trick with an abnormal play. Since declarer cannot see through the backs of the cards, he draws the wrong conclusion if given a gentle nudge by a defender.

This deal occurred during the 1977 Bermuda Bowl in Manila. Sitting West was Mike Passell. (Please ignore the antiquated auction, but that is how it went.)

0
0
0
0
0