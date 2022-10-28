The Senior Life Master had asked his students to suggest topics for this class.
The most important question I received (began the SLM) was this one: "When should declarer draw trumps?" Being able to answer that question correctly is critical to accurate declarer play.
Declarer should immediately draw as many rounds of trumps as he can afford. But how does he determine that?
By counting his losers. Assuming he has more trumps than the board, he looks at his hand and takes the board's high cards into account. If he sees too many losers, he should often delay touching trumps, especially if missing the ace. But if his loser count is not too high, he should pull trumps as quickly as possible.
Let's look at the first deal on my handout. The auction was aggressive but reasonable. North's three-diamond cue-bid showed at least a limit raise in hearts. South's point-count was low, but his excellent controls justified the slam-try. North conveyed that he held good major-suit cards with his jump to five hearts.
When the dummy came down, South saw that if he could ruff two diamonds on the board, he would be home. So, he could afford to draw trumps only if they were 2-2.
Instead, to organize these ruffs, South immediately returned a diamond. Drawing one round of trumps could have cost the contract if West had 0=4=6=3 distribution. West won with the diamond nine and led another top diamond, but declarer ruffed it with dummy's heart king. A moment later, South claimed, having ruffed his last diamond with dummy's heart ace and drawn trumps.
