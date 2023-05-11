bridge 5-12
Abraham Lincoln, in his second inaugural address on March 4, 1865, said something that is applicable to today’s deal: “With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right ... let us strive on to finish the work we are in.”

If you know something about malicious plays that work well for your side and realize that charity can help you, not your opponents, you will finish today’s deal with a nice profit.

