Abraham Lincoln, in his second inaugural address on March 4, 1865, said something that is applicable to today’s deal: “With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right ... let us strive on to finish the work we are in.”
If you know something about malicious plays that work well for your side and realize that charity can help you, not your opponents, you will finish today’s deal with a nice profit.
It isn’t clear what to open with that South hand. The drawback of five (or four) diamonds is that it takes you straight past three no-trump, which might be the only making game. Even so, five diamonds may have the advantage of shutting out the opponents when they can do well in their best fit.
West led a top club. South ruffed, drew trumps and cashed dummy’s two top spades. He had seen that if West held the spade queen, the contract was always safe, and South didn’t want to lose to East’s doubleton queen. However, when the queen didn’t appear, South had to play a third round. Then, though, East won with the queen and switched to the heart queen: down one.
South’s line was reasonable, but there was a guaranteed way to keep East off the lead. At trick one, he shouldn’t have ruffed: He should have discarded a spade!
West’s best play now is to cash the heart ace, but suppose he continues with a second high club. South ruffs, draws trumps and plays three rounds of spades, ruffing the last in his hand. He leads a trump to the dummy and cashes the spade jack and nine, discarding his heart losers. Declarer collects an overtrick, not an undertrick.
