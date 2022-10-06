bridge 10-7
Buy Now

T.S. Matthews, who was the editor of Time magazine from 1949 to 1953, wrote, “Communication is something so simple and difficult that we can never put it in simple words.”

Communication between a partnership’s hands is usually important for one side or the other during the play of a contract. In today’s deal, for example, what should happen in three no-trump after West leads the heart queen?

0
0
0
0
0