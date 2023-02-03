You are in your semi, cruisin’ down I-95, just south of Washington, D.C., when over the CB radio you recognize your call sign.
“Come in Double Dummy, Intrafinesse here. Over.”
“Roger, Intrafinesse. Double Dummy here. Over.”
“Time to solve a bridge problem? Over.”
“Roger.”
You throttle back to 65 as the North-South hands and the bidding come over the airwaves.
“You are in four spades, and West leads the club 10. How do you plan the play? Over.”
It has been a revealing auction. It looks as though West has led a singleton. But what would that mean? You can’t handle a 4-0 trump break, so assume West has three spades. East must have six hearts, so West has three. That would give West six diamonds, and probably he would have rebid two diamonds. So it looks as though West must be 3=3=5=2. Now the way home is clear.
“I play low from the dummy. Over.”
“East wins with the king and switches to the diamond deuce. West wins with the ace and returns a diamond. Over.”
“After winning, I play a spade to dummy’s king. Assuming the queen doesn’t drop from East, I ruff a diamond in hand and run the spade jack. Over.”
“Well played, Double Dummy. This deal was reported by Hungarian Gabor Szots. Having given no one credit, I suspect that he was the declarer. Over.”
“It was lucky West opened the bidding. 10-4!”
