What do you do with a book when you have finished reading it? Do you lend it to a friend? Do you put it out for recycling? Or do you slot it alphabetically into your bookshelf? John Milton had a great respect for them: “Books are not absolutely dead things, but do contain a potency of life in them to be as active as that soul was whose progeny they are; nay they do preserve as in a vial the purest efficacy and extraction of that living intellect that bred them.”
In bridge, we must be careful to retain our potent cards until the most efficacious moment to extract the maximum benefit from them — as in today’s deal. How should South plan the play in six spades against a diamond lead?
The original declarer tried dummy’s queen at trick one, but East won with the king and returned the diamond 10. Now declarer couldn’t make his slam whether he tried the heart finesse or attempted to set up a long heart for a discard.
Note the difference if declarer plays dummy’s diamond deuce at trick one. A nervous East might win with the king, making declarer’s life easy. However, let’s suppose he wins with the eight. Unable to return a diamond, East switches to a club, which South takes with his ace. Declarer cashes the spade ace and heart king, plays a heart to dummy’s ace and ruffs a heart high in hand. A spade to dummy’s king permits another high heart ruff. Declarer draws West’s last trump, plays a diamond to dummy’s ace and discards his club loser on the established heart jack.
