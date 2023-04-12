bridge 4-13
When you are defending, if your partner asks you to shift to a particular suit, do so — unless you are certain it is better to lead another suit.

Look at today’s deal. East’s decision not to open and then to overcall at the three-level is distinctly dubious. It is safer to open a borderline hand than to overcall later, especially at such a high level, because the opponents are less likely to be able to produce a lucrative penalty double early on. Here, though, South could hardly pass over three clubs.

