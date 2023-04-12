When you are defending, if your partner asks you to shift to a particular suit, do so — unless you are certain it is better to lead another suit.
Look at today’s deal. East’s decision not to open and then to overcall at the three-level is distinctly dubious. It is safer to open a borderline hand than to overcall later, especially at such a high level, because the opponents are less likely to be able to produce a lucrative penalty double early on. Here, though, South could hardly pass over three clubs.
West led the club ace and switched to the heart 10: six, queen, jack. East returned the club eight, the high spot lead being a suit-preference signal for hearts. After ruffing, though, West switched to a diamond. He was confident that, from the appearance of the heart jack, a heart return would be ruffed by South.
Declarer won with dummy’s diamond king and called for a low spade. Here, East made the correct move. He went up with the spade ace, but then he made an error: He tried to cash the heart ace. He was annoyed that his partner hadn’t led a heart at trick four. Declarer ruffed, drew the remaining trumps with the spade king and claimed. If only East had led another club, West’s spade queen would have been promoted for the setting trick.
East was clearly wrong, but suppose West leads a heart regardless at trick four. Declarer ruffs, plays a diamond to the dummy and calls for a spade. Now East has no other defense: He must win with the ace and lead a club, hoping for a trump promotion. So West was wrong also!
