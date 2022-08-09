bridge 8-10
Buy Now

Joseph Wood Krutch wrote, “Cats seem to go on the principle that it never does any harm to ask for what you want.” It is a policy that most of us have exercised from time to time, but at the bridge table, as in life, it pays to ask for only as much as you need, not more.

After North made a limit raise, South tried for the vulnerable game. The auction would have been perfect if only South had been a little less prodigal in the play.

0
0
0
0
0