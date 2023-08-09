The Bard wrote, “Out of this nettle, danger, we pluck this flower, safety.” The hard part of today’s deal seems to be bidding the good slam. However, even if a pair reaches six hearts, a careless declarer would go down.
Cover the East-West cards and decide on your line of play in six hearts after West leads the club king.
North’s three-diamond response was a transfer bid. Then, when he raised to four hearts, he was making a slam-try with at least a six-card suit. If he had just wanted to stop in four hearts, he would have responded four diamonds, a Texas transfer. South, with four trumps and good controls, jumped to six hearts.
The play in a slam is usually less complicated than in a lower contract because you cannot afford to lose the lead more than once.
Here, the first order of business is to discard dummy’s club loser. Declarer wins trick one with the club ace, plays a spade to dummy’s ace (the honor from the shorter side first), returns a spade to his king and cashes the spade queen, discarding dummy’s club nine.
Now the only remaining problem is in the trump suit. South can afford one loser, but not two. A careless declarer would cash the ace first and go down one here. A more thoughtful player works out how to overcome a 3-0 break. He leads a low heart from hand or, better, plays a diamond to dummy’s king and returns a low heart, covering East’s card (which might be the king). Or, if East discards, declarer puts up the ace and leads back toward dummy’s queen.
