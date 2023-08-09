bridge 8-10
The Bard wrote, “Out of this nettle, danger, we pluck this flower, safety.” The hard part of today’s deal seems to be bidding the good slam. However, even if a pair reaches six hearts, a careless declarer would go down.

Cover the East-West cards and decide on your line of play in six hearts after West leads the club king.

