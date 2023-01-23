bridge 1-24
People like to compare the greats of any game, but it is meaningless. Who was the better tennis player, Margaret Court or Martina Navratilova? At their peaks, each was the best. They played well enough to beat their toughest opponents. However, maybe they could have played even better if necessary. If they had been playing at the same time, who is to say who would have won?

In bridge, you are working to make your opponents’ results worse. But, as it is a partnership game, you should also be striving to help your partner play better. Today’s deal is easy for someone who has his partner’s best interests at heart, but it is hard for the rote player.

