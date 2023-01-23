People like to compare the greats of any game, but it is meaningless. Who was the better tennis player, Margaret Court or Martina Navratilova? At their peaks, each was the best. They played well enough to beat their toughest opponents. However, maybe they could have played even better if necessary. If they had been playing at the same time, who is to say who would have won?
In bridge, you are working to make your opponents’ results worse. But, as it is a partnership game, you should also be striving to help your partner play better. Today’s deal is easy for someone who has his partner’s best interests at heart, but it is hard for the rote player.
Against three spades, West led the diamond 10. How should East have planned the defense?
East won the first trick with the diamond king, cashed the diamond ace and led the diamond three, which West ruffed. Back came the club queen. Gratefully, declarer won, drew trumps and claimed, one of dummy’s hearts being discarded on the diamond queen.
“I led my higher diamond spot,” wailed East. “Why didn’t you return a heart?”
“To me,” replied West, “it looked as though South was hiding the diamond two. You had an easy way to ask me to return a heart.”
“How was that? Drop the diamond three on the floor and then, as I pick it up, say, ‘High diamond coming, partner’?”
“Very droll, but no. Just win trick one with the diamond ace, an unnecessarily high card. When you continue with the king and three, I will know that you want a heart switch.”
