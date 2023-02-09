George Will said, “Creative semantics is the key to contemporary government; it consists of talking in strange tongues lest the public learn the inevitable inconveniently early.”
There is an analogy in bridge: the deceptive play, in which you try to hoodwink the opponents.
The declarer in today’s deal executed a ruse that almost always works — if it occurs to you.
How did South play in three no-trump after West led the top-of-trash heart eight?
In the auction, North was aggressive. As he knew that his side had at most 25 points, he should have passed out one no-trump. Or, as a 4-4 heart fit probably would have produced an extra winner, he should have only invited game on the second round of the auction, which South would have declined.
Declarer saw that he had eight top tricks: four hearts and four clubs. He could establish a ninth winner in spades, but while he was doing that, the defenders were bound, sooner or later, to try diamonds, with lethal consequences for the contract.
In an effort to deflect them, South put up a beautiful smokescreen. He won the first trick with dummy’s heart jack and called for a diamond! When he played the jack, it looked to West as though declarer was taking the first of two unsuccessful diamond finesses. Seeing those two low spades in the dummy, what do you think West did at trick three? Right — he switched to the spade two. Three rounds of spades later, South had his ninth trick and vulnerable game bonus.
