Howard Scott defined a criminal as “a person with predatory instincts who has insufficient capital to form a corporation.” In bridge, though, maximizing your chances of stealing tricks from your opponents is one of the arts of the game.
How would you try to accumulate nine tricks in today’s deal? West leads the spade four: six, jack, queen. What now?
Start by counting those top tricks. You have seven: two spades (given the first trick), three hearts and two diamonds. Clearly, the clubs will generate the extra two tricks you need — eventually.
Almost every player would run the club jack at trick two, but it is one of those bearish days. East wins with the queen and fires back the spade five. Whether South finesses the 10 or wins with the ace, the contract is bankrupt. The defenders’ share will be three spades and two clubs.
South should have tried to bully East into an error. At trick two, enter dummy with a heart. Then call for a low club.
True, if East plays his queen, the contract is overthrown, but how many Easts do you know who would take that option? An unsophisticated East will normally play low. The dividend is a guaranteed contract. West may win with the ace, but he cannot defeat you.
Now suppose West can win this trick with the club queen. How does West hurt you? He cannot. A spade costs a trick, and if he switches to a red suit, you win and knock out the club ace. At the worst, you will have traded away an overtrick.
If you found that play, your stock is rising rapidly.
