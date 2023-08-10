With so many members having gone to cooler climes further north, the Senior Life Master's classes were also taking a summer vacation. However, four young enthusiasts had easily cajoled him into watching and critiquing their play.
Just before we begin (said the SLM), today I would like you to concentrate on counting. During the auction, get an idea of who has how many points. Then watch for those points as they appear during the play. Also, during the play, if you draw a conclusion, check that it is consistent with the facts.
The cards were shuffled and dealt -- see today's diagram.
Against four spades doubled, West led the club king: two, four, six. He shifted to the heart four. East took the trick and returned the club eight, but South ruffed, drew trumps and claimed.
They laid out the full deal. I would have opened one club, not one heart (said the SLM). Although the point-count is low, the playing strength is full value, and you describe your 5-6 distribution accurately.
East, I understand your low-club lead at trick three, hoping to receive a diamond ruff. However, you knew your partner had either a singleton or king-third of hearts, and if he had three hearts and six points, the club king and the heart king, he would have bid two hearts over one spade. So, his heart shift must be a singleton. At trick three, lead the heart 10. You should collect 800 from down three, taking one club, one heart, two heart ruffs and two diamond ruffs.
