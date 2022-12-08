Mary McCarthy claimed that there are no new truths, only truths that have not been recognized by those who have perceived them without noticing.
In bridge, if you think the right thoughts, you will find the truth of a deal. The hard part is asking yourself the right questions so that you have winning thoughts.
Take today’s deal as an example. How would you plan the play in four hearts after West leads the club jack?
Your two-heart jump overcall in the balancing position showed a good six-card suit and some 14 to 16 points. Your game bid was optimistic.
There is a lot of information available. West opened the bidding, and East passed. So East must have fewer than 6 points. West didn’t lead a diamond — why not? Because he doesn’t have an honor combination. It is almost a certainty that East has the diamond king and West understandably didn’t want to lead from a suit headed by the ace-queen.
If East has the diamond king, who has the heart king? It must be West. So there is no point in taking the trump finesse. After winning trick one with dummy’s club king, lead the heart jack to tempt a cover, just in case. But when East plays low, put up the ace. If your luck is in, West will drop the king.
Draw the last trump and cash your other two clubs, discarding one of dummy’s diamond losers.
It is rare to be able to read the high-card location so accurately at trick one — but if you ask yourself the right questions, you will perceive the truth.
