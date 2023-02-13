Normally, when on defense, you win a trick with the cheapest card possible. But occasionally prudence pays a poor premium — as in today’s deal and, as parsimonious men discover, on Valentine’s Day!
Against four spades, West led the club queen. What happened after that?
South opened with a modern weak two-bid.
Declarer could see at least four potential losers. However, if the defenders didn’t attack diamonds, maybe he could establish dummy’s fourth heart for a diamond discard.
Lo and behold, after South called for a low club from the dummy, East unwisely signaled encouragement with the nine. Then West unwisely continued with two more rounds of clubs, when a diamond switch at trick three couldn’t cost.
South ruffed and might have immediately run the heart queen. Instead, he drew one round of trumps and played a low heart to his nine.
If West had won with the jack and switched to a diamond, declarer would have won with his ace and finessed West for the heart king. Here, declarer’s diamond loser would have disappeared on dummy’s fourth heart.
However, West saw that coming. He won not with the heart jack but with the king.
Now, after winning the diamond switch in his hand, declarer confidently played a trump to the dummy and returned a heart to his eight. Imagine his surprise when West produced the jack. Then a diamond to East’s queen defeated the contract by two tricks.
Samuel Johnson wrote that all tricks are either knavish or childish. This was a knavish trick perpetrated by a king.
