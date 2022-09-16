9-19 bridge
Even though you don't need to be a mathematician to play good bridge, it helps to know some percentages. When there are two lines of play available, it is useful to be able to calculate the approximate probabilities of success in order to decide which is better.

In today's deal, South was in three no-trump after a straightforward Stayman sequence. West led the spade king and had no intention of switching suits. What should declarer have done?

