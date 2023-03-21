Erma Bombeck might have been metaphorically comparing declarer-play standards of today with 50 years ago when she wrote, “Limousines used to be reserved for the ruling class. ... Today, limousines are like taxicabs with the door handles still intact.”
Today’s deal comes from a European Women’s Pairs Championship. Look only at the West hand and choose your opening lead. North’s three-no-trump response showed 13-15 points and either 3=3=4=3 or 3=3=3=4 distribution. Four clubs set the suit as trumps, four diamonds and four spades were control-bids, four no-trump was Roman Key Card Blackwood, and five diamonds showed either all four aces or three aces and the club king.
Sitting West was the French expert, Benedicte Cronier. She inferred that South didn’t have a heart control when she control-bid four spades rather than four hearts. Therefore, North clearly had a heart control, because she had used Blackwood. So Cronier led the heart two.
Not anticipating the underlead of the ace, most declarers would call for dummy’s jack and go down. But South wasn’t “most declarers.” She was Carla Arnolds, from the Netherlands. She called for dummy’s heart king and won all 13 tricks.
Is it any surprise that Arnolds and her partner, Bep Vriend, went on to win the title?
Since this deal occurred, the ace underlead has appeared often in print. If it works, the leader wants her or his moment in the spotlight. If it fails, the declarer searches for printer’s ink. Someone always gets into the newspapers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.