Defense is the hardest part of the game. This is because you can see only half of your army, whereas the declarer can see all of his forces, making it easier for him to plan his campaign. It is tough always to find the best play when you cannot be sure of your partner’s cards.
When does defense begin? Most people will answer, “With the opening lead,” but that isn’t right. It begins with the bidding. You won’t find the best opening lead if you don’t listen to and analyze the auction.
Look at the bidding and only the West hand — no peeking! What conclusions can you draw, and which card would you lead against three no-trump?
True, you might not agree with the double, but I am only telling it as it was.
Sitting West was Richard Frey, playing in the 1942 Goldman Pairs in New York City, which he won with Sonny Moyse Jr. They were two of the all-time greats of American bridge.
Frey applied the Rule of Fourteen. The opponents, having struggled into three no-trump, were likely to have 25 or 26 high-card points. Similarly, the defenders would have approximately 14 points — hence the rule. Here, Frey was looking at 13, leaving hopefully 1 for his partner.
Which useful jack could East produce? The club jack would be best, so Frey led the club queen!
It was the killer (as would have been the club ace followed by the queen). Any other lead would have allowed declarer the time to establish the diamond suit and collect nine tricks.
