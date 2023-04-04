bridge 4-5
Defense is the hardest part of the game. This is because you can see only half of your army, whereas the declarer can see all of his forces, making it easier for him to plan his campaign. It is tough always to find the best play when you cannot be sure of your partner’s cards.

When does defense begin? Most people will answer, “With the opening lead,” but that isn’t right. It begins with the bidding. You won’t find the best opening lead if you don’t listen to and analyze the auction.

