Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy. A steady rain in the morning, with showers continuing in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.