In olden times, kings would fight on the battlefield. Nowadays, leaders sit in safety, sending their subjects into the fray. In bridge, though, this modernist policy can be suicidal.
That South hand is worth more than its face value because of its good intermediates (the 10s) and controls (the aces and kings). Edgar Kaplan’s 4Cs rates it at 23.15 points. North bids game, hoping for the best.
Against three no-trump, West leads the club five: 10, ace, nine. Back comes the club six. How should South continue from there?
The answer is through the trapdoor and along the secret tunnel to safety and seclusion! South has six top tricks: one spade, one heart, three diamonds and one club. A successful spade finesse can, therefore, bring the trick total up to nine. However, being stuck in his hand, South has little chance to make the contract. He can try to get into the dummy by leading a heart toward the queen, but here West will win with the king and cash three club winners for down one.
Let’s go back to trick one and unblock the club king under East’s ace! South is only ever getting one club trick, and he badly needs that dummy entry in order to take the spade finesse. If the defenders clear the clubs (or duck the second round to dummy’s 10), South can take the spade finesse, being careful to lead dummy’s nine first.
If the defenders switch from clubs, South has time to lead a heart toward the queen. Either way, eventually he wins nine tricks.
