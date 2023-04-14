bridge 4-17
Buy Now

In olden times, kings would fight on the battlefield. Nowadays, leaders sit in safety, sending their subjects into the fray. In bridge, though, this modernist policy can be suicidal.

That South hand is worth more than its face value because of its good intermediates (the 10s) and controls (the aces and kings). Edgar Kaplan’s 4Cs rates it at 23.15 points. North bids game, hoping for the best.

0
0
0
0
0