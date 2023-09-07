I like the weekly NPR news quiz “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me.” On some deals, it is a good idea for the declarer to wait until he has sufficient data to determine how to tackle the key suit. The declarers who are good at that are used to saying to partner, “Don’t tell me — the suit is splitting badly yet again.”
How should South have planned the play in three no-trump on today’s deal? West, after overcalling in spades, led the diamond king: two, 10 ...
The bidding was pushy. North’s two-spade cue bid showed at least game-invitational values with club support. South was not happy rebidding two no-trump, but he knew his partner did not have four hearts (no negative double over one spade), and five clubs was a long way away. North raised because he had a fifth club and a vulnerable game bonus was very tempting.
South saw six top tricks: three hearts, one diamond and two clubs. If clubs were 2-1, there were nine easy winners. So, declarer assumed they were 3-0. Who had the tripleton? Surely it was East because West already seemed to be marked with at least nine pointed-suit cards. However, before immediately playing a club to dummy’s king, he silently said to himself, “Wait, wait.” He could acquire more data by first cashing his heart winners.
Well, well — West had only one heart. If he had been void in clubs, he would have had something like 6=1=6=0 distribution and surely would have bid three or four diamonds over two no-trump.
South cashed his club ace and claimed when East discarded.
Commented
