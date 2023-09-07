bridge 9-8
I like the weekly NPR news quiz “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me.” On some deals, it is a good idea for the declarer to wait until he has sufficient data to determine how to tackle the key suit. The declarers who are good at that are used to saying to partner, “Don’t tell me — the suit is splitting badly yet again.”

How should South have planned the play in three no-trump on today’s deal? West, after overcalling in spades, led the diamond king: two, 10 ...

