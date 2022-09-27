bridge 9-28
A good way to improve your memory for bridge is to take, say, eight cards, shuffle them and lay them out in a line. Look at them for 20 seconds, pick up the cards, shuffle them and try to put them back as they were. (Maybe you will need a friend to write down the sequence for you.) Shuffle up the cards again. Do something else for 20 minutes; then take the cards and try to put them back in the same order.

You could increase the number of cards until you have 13. If you do, you will find it a little easier to sort the cards into suits.

