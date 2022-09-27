A good way to improve your memory for bridge is to take, say, eight cards, shuffle them and lay them out in a line. Look at them for 20 seconds, pick up the cards, shuffle them and try to put them back as they were. (Maybe you will need a friend to write down the sequence for you.) Shuffle up the cards again. Do something else for 20 minutes; then take the cards and try to put them back in the same order.
You could increase the number of cards until you have 13. If you do, you will find it a little easier to sort the cards into suits.
However, it isn’t enough just to watch all of the cards. You must draw inferences too. (This game can be so frustrating!)
In today’s deal, defending against four hearts, West leads the club jack: three, two, queen. Declarer plays the diamond four: two, 10, nine. Next comes the heart queen: two, three, king. What should West lead at trick four — and why?
In the auction, South might have rebid three no-trump, which would have made. However, North, with a low doubleton, probably would have retreated to four hearts.
From the play at trick one, West knows that the defenders cannot win a club trick, emphasized by East’s dropping of his lowest club. The diamond play strongly suggests that declarer started with K-Q-4. Partner’s diamond nine looks like the top card from a doubleton.
To defeat the contract, the defenders have to cash three spade tricks now. West must switch to the spade nine, hoping partner has ace-third or -fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.