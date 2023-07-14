bridge 7-15
Helen Fisher, a leading anthropologist, claimed, “Research shows that couples who have a lot of similarities, including intellectual compatibility, end up staying together.”

Yes, but often chemistry keeps incompatibility hidden out of sight — until the chemistry recedes and the reality — “we have nothing in common” — comes to the fore. They thought they were the same, but they are different. You might feel like that if you read yesterday’s column and compare it with this one.

