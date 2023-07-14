Helen Fisher, a leading anthropologist, claimed, “Research shows that couples who have a lot of similarities, including intellectual compatibility, end up staying together.”
Yes, but often chemistry keeps incompatibility hidden out of sight — until the chemistry recedes and the reality — “we have nothing in common” — comes to the fore. They thought they were the same, but they are different. You might feel like that if you read yesterday’s column and compare it with this one.
How should South plan the play in four spades after West leads the heart three in answer to his partner’s lead-directing double of North’s Texas transfer bid?
South thought that he saw 10 top tricks: five spades, two hearts and three clubs. So, he took the first trick and cashed his spade ace. East’s discard was a blow.
Now declarer realized that if he continued with another trump, West would win with his king and presumably shift to diamonds. The defenders would take two tricks there and a heart ruff to defeat the contract.
It was time for a different plan. South took his three top clubs, discarding a diamond from the board. Then he led his last club, much relieved to see West follow suit. Rather than ruff, declarer discarded dummy’s remaining diamond.
Now everything was under control. South ruffed West’s diamond switch on the board, played a trump, ruffed another diamond, drew West’s final trump and claimed five spades, two hearts and three clubs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.