The retired professional golfer Dave Stockton observed: “It’s always hard to sleep when you’ve got a big early lead. You just lie there and smile at the ceiling all night.”
This can happen in a bridge deal too. Sometimes you receive a friendly lead that gives you a bonus trick. However, make sure that you benefit from your good fortune, ending with a birdie, not a bogey. Watch out for the bunkers still ahead of you on the course.
North plunged straight into three no-trump, as would we all. Luckily, West led a spade, not a heart. How should South have continued?
South won the first trick with the spade queen, crossed to dummy with a club and took the diamond finesse. Seeing no alternative, West switched to the heart three. East won with the ace and correctly returned a heart. (If West had wanted a spade back, he would have led a high heart, not his fourth highest.) The defenders therefore took six tricks.
At trick one, South had visions of overtricks, having mentally placed the diamond king with East. Instead, he should have been wondering what to do if West had the diamond king. To try to discourage a heart switch, South should have won the first trick with the spade ace.
Then, after a club to the dummy and a losing diamond finesse, what will West do? Thinking his partner has the spade queen, he is bound to continue with a low spade. South wins with the queen he supposedly cannot have and claims 10 tricks. Then, if he is feeling fiendish, South will cast a quick eye in West’s direction to see the look on his face.
