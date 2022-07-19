bridge 7-20
Buy Now

In defense, if you lead an ace, king or queen in a suit, it is traditional for your partner to play a high card to say he likes the suit and to request a continuation. Conversely, a low card is discouraging. However, there are times when some flexibility is needed.

Against three no-trump, West leads from his longest suit, but selects the nine, rather than the five, to deny an honor — top of trash! Declarer sees eight immediate winners: three hearts and five clubs. His best play is to win trick one with dummy’s heart king and to drop a deceptive queen from his hand. Then he calls for a low diamond, hoping to sneak a ninth trick immediately.

0
0
0
0
0