Seneca, a Roman Stoic philosopher, statesman, dramatist and satirist who died in A.D. 65, wrote, “Desultory reading is delightful, but to be beneficial, our reading must be carefully directed.”
To be successful at the bridge table, you must be capable of reading the cards — working out which opponent has what key honors.
In today’s deal, how should South play in three no-trump after West leads the spade queen?
North made a negative double, showing four hearts and 6 or more points, or five or six hearts and 6-9 points. Then, over South’s game-forcing two no-trump, if North had rebid three hearts, he would have reached four hearts. But after three rounds of spades, declarer would have had to ruff with the heart nine or jack to get home.
If I (as West) had been the opening bidder, this would have been easier for South because West would have been marked with both red-suit kings. He could have overcalled with only one of them.
Against us, South took the first trick with his spade king and played three rounds of clubs, ending on the board. Then he led a heart to his queen. Mopping my perspiring brow, I took the trick and four spades to defeat the contract. South had misread the deal.
If instead declarer had cashed all five clubs, I would have discarded a diamond, but then what?
If a spade or a heart, South can play heart ace, heart queen to get home. If another diamond, South cashes the diamond ace, dropping my king, then exits with a spade. After cashing my winners, I must lead a heart away from my king.
