8-4 bridge
Buy Now

There are some deals in which declarer may cash his winners in any order. Far more often, though, the exact sequence will be crucial to success. Against today's six-heart contract, West leads a low diamond. South wins in hand and plays a trump, West producing the singleton king. In which order should declarer cash his black-suit winners?

North's two no-trump was the Jacoby Forcing Raise. South's three-spade rebid showed a singleton (or void) in that suit. Two control-bids and Roman Key Card Blackwood followed. (Yes, South was nervous about his bad trumps.)

0
0
0
0
0