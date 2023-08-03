There are some deals in which declarer may cash his winners in any order. Far more often, though, the exact sequence will be crucial to success. Against today's six-heart contract, West leads a low diamond. South wins in hand and plays a trump, West producing the singleton king. In which order should declarer cash his black-suit winners?
North's two no-trump was the Jacoby Forcing Raise. South's three-spade rebid showed a singleton (or void) in that suit. Two control-bids and Roman Key Card Blackwood followed. (Yes, South was nervous about his bad trumps.)
At trick three, South cashes dummy's heart queen, confirming that he has a trump loser. Now South has to discard his three diamond losers on dummy's black-suit winners before East can ruff in and cash the diamond king.
This requires East's holding at least three clubs. Therefore, the correct play is to unblock the spade ace and to cash clubs immediately. When East shows up with four, declarer plays that suit off, one diamond being pitched. Now turning to spades, East ruffs the last one, but it is too late -- declarer's fourth diamond disappears on that trick. (If clubs are 3-3, South switches to spades, hoping East has at least three of them.)
At the table, though, South played off his spade winners first. East contentedly ruffed the third spade and cashed the diamond king.
"We had only four spades and seven clubs, partner," bemoaned South. "How could I expect East to hold only two spades?" Dummy was slightly sympathetic -- but only slightly.
