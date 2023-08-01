How good is your suit-establishment technique? Let’s find out.
How should South play in six clubs after West leads the heart king? What were West’s more effective opening salvos?
Updated: August 2, 2023 @ 4:46 am
North’s three-spade rebid was game-forcing after the jump rebid by the opener. That was fine, but he should have passed three no-trump. When he jumped to five clubs, South understandably went on to the slam, expecting a better spade suit or a third trump in the dummy.
It should be apparent to declarer that he needs to win three spades, one heart, one diamond and seven clubs. Given the lack of dummy entries, trumps must divide 2-2. However, what about that third spade winner?
The incorrect line is to cash the spade ace, enter dummy with a trump and immediately discard a red-suit loser on the spade king. If South does that, continuing with the spade jack, East will ruff to stop a loser-on-loser play by declarer.
The high spade king can wait. Declarer must win the opening lead, cash the spade ace, cross to dummy and immediately call for the spade jack. If East covers with the queen, South ruffs, plays a trump to dummy and runs the spades. If East plays low, South discards his heart loser. Here, West wins with his queen, but he cannot defeat the contract. Alternatively, if the spade jack holds, a spade ruffed high establishes the suit, and dummy still has a trump entry.
Finally, note that an initial minor-suit lead is lethal.
