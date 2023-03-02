bridge 3-3
News broadcasts, newspapers and magazines occasionally contain items that have a serious, informative intent but are unintentionally funny.

Once when the weather was wet, wild and woolly in the northeast, across the bottom of the television screen appeared: “There is a tornado watch in effect for the whole Tri-State area until 6 p.m. Full details on the News at Ten.”

