News broadcasts, newspapers and magazines occasionally contain items that have a serious, informative intent but are unintentionally funny.
Once when the weather was wet, wild and woolly in the northeast, across the bottom of the television screen appeared: “There is a tornado watch in effect for the whole Tri-State area until 6 p.m. Full details on the News at Ten.”
At the bridge table, you may have to find a play that intentionally misleads an opponent. If you succeed, it is doubtful your opponent will find it funny. Hope that he is graciously appreciative of your expertise.
Perhaps North’s jump to five clubs was a tad precipitate or ambitious, according to choice, but he did have a good hand.
When the dummy came down, it was obvious to East that their only chance was to rope in three major-suit tricks: one in spades and two in hearts. So he won trick one with the spade jack and whistled back the heart three. However, declarer got it right, playing low from hand.
“You were too transparent,” said West to his partner.
“What do you mean?” asked East.
“Well, not you, of course, but your play. When you won trick one with the jack, it was obvious you were loaded with spade honors. Therefore, I was likely to have the heart ace. You should have won the first trick with the spade ace. Placing the spade king with me, declarer will assume you have the heart ace and misguess the suit, going down in his game.”
