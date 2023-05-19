There is a well-known expression: “Never send a boy to do a man’s job.” In bridge, this means that if you are ruffing a loser and can afford to ruff high, do so; don’t take the unnecessary risk of an overruff.
In today’s deal, South reaches six hearts. After West leads the club king, how should declarer try to win 12 tricks?
At first glance, South’s bidding looks aggressive with only 14 high-card points — but what a 14 points! The hand has so few losers that it is easily worth Blackwood and six hearts.
West was tempted to bid two no-trump over two hearts, the Unusual No-Trump showing at least 5-5 in the minors. However, the vulnerability was against him, and as it was clear that the opponents had the balance of points, he didn’t want to tip off North-South that the suits were breaking badly.
Declarer inwardly smiled when the dummy was tabled. It looked like an easy job to restrict his losers to one trump trick. He won the opening lead with the club ace, cashed the pointed-suit aces and kings, and ruffed a diamond with the heart nine.
Disaster! East overruffed with the heart queen and returned a trump, leaving declarer saddled with a diamond loser.
If only South had sent the man to work rather than the boy. He should have ruffed the diamond two with the heart ace. He returns to hand with a club ruff and trumps his last diamond with the heart nine. Yes, East may overruff, but declarer has no losers left.
