Tournament bridge features two completely different forms of the same game: pairs and teams. In a pairs event, every trick is vital. You must make as many overtricks as possible. It is no good to guarantee your contract, perhaps with a safety play, if everyone else is winning one trick more than you. This will result in your receiving a bottom score on the board.
In a teams game, however, “safety first” is the order of the day. You ignore an overtrick if playing for it puts your contract in jeopardy.
Today’s deal illustrates the different approaches. South is in three no-trump. After a spade lead to the king and ace, how should declarer plan the play in each form of the game?
South’s auction showed some 18-20 points. He upgraded for the good club suit.
In a pairs event, South should go for the maximum, leading a club to the king. If the clubs are breaking 3-2, he will collect at least 10 tricks.
In a teams game, though, declarer must consider a bad club break. If the suit is 4-1, there is no problem, but what if it is 5-0? That is the only danger — and there is a safety play available to accommodate that admittedly remote possibility. At trick two, lead the club nine, planning to play low from the dummy if West follows. (If West discards, declarer goes up with dummy’s king and leads the club five back toward his hand, ensuring five club tricks.)
When top Swedish player P.O. Sundelin was faced with this problem in the 1975 European Championship, it was lucky that he adopted this safety play, as the clubs were 5-0.
