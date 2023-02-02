bridge 2-3
There are certain deals in which you don't know where to turn. Perhaps you have to decide between taking a finesse and a safety play in the trump suit. To resolve the dilemma, you need to know whether a finesse in another suit is working or not. So you take that side-suit finesse first. If it wins, you safety-play the trumps. If it loses, you try to play the trumps for no loser.

Today's deal features the same idea but in a completely different guise. How should South plan the play in six diamonds after West leads the heart queen?

