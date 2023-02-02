There are certain deals in which you don't know where to turn. Perhaps you have to decide between taking a finesse and a safety play in the trump suit. To resolve the dilemma, you need to know whether a finesse in another suit is working or not. So you take that side-suit finesse first. If it wins, you safety-play the trumps. If it loses, you try to play the trumps for no loser.
Today's deal features the same idea but in a completely different guise. How should South plan the play in six diamonds after West leads the heart queen?
North's two-heart cue-bid showed at least a limit raise in diamonds. East bid a pre-emptive four hearts because he knew of a combined 10 trumps. When South showed his second suit, North couldn't do less than bid a slam.
The original declarer didn't find the right line. Thinking West would have the club queen for his overcall, South pitched a spade on the heart king at trick one. Now he was finished, eventually losing one spade and one club.
The right play is to ruff the opening lead in hand. West surely has the spade ace, so declarer needs to present him with two losing options. After drawing trumps, he leads a spade toward dummy's queen.
What can West do? If he wins with the spade ace, South can discard dummy's club loser on his spade king. If West plays low, declarer wins with dummy's queen and discards his two spade losers on the heart ace and king. He loses only one trick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.