Strange things happen from time to time at bridge tournaments. Once, during a power cut, we were forced to play by candlelight.
David Bird, who writes amusing stories about bridge-playing monks, was declaring today’s deal in Eastbourne, on the south coast of England, when the hotel fire alarms went off. Everyone vacated the playing room and moved into the cold, dark parking lot. Bird was worried that when play recommenced, the defense would be perfect. Not a characteristic thought of an Englishman. Chatting with one’s partner in such a circumstance wouldn’t be cricket.
North’s double was for takeout, showing length in the unbid suits.
Bird need not have worried. After leading the diamond ace, West switched to a heart. East won with the ace and returned — a heart! Bird ruffed, drew trumps and ran his diamonds, discarding all four of dummy’s club losers.
At another table in the event, East correctly worked out that West wouldn’t lead declarer’s primary suit unless he had a singleton ace. So, after winning with the heart ace, he gave West a diamond ruff. However, now West tried to cash the heart king, with fatal consequences for the defense.
Bill Hodgkiss was alone in finding the best defense. Knowing that he could give his partner only one diamond ruff, at trick three he cashed the club ace. Only then did he administer the diamond ruff for down one.
If your partner leads declarer’s longest suit at trick one, either he is short or he thinks you are — or you need a new partner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.