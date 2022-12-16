bridge 12-19
Strange things happen from time to time at bridge tournaments. Once, during a power cut, we were forced to play by candlelight.

David Bird, who writes amusing stories about bridge-playing monks, was declaring today’s deal in Eastbourne, on the south coast of England, when the hotel fire alarms went off. Everyone vacated the playing room and moved into the cold, dark parking lot. Bird was worried that when play recommenced, the defense would be perfect. Not a characteristic thought of an Englishman. Chatting with one’s partner in such a circumstance wouldn’t be cricket.

