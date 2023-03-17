I can finally announce the winner of my Christmas Competition. A perfect entry, even agreeing with me on all of the subsidiary questions, came from John Harvey of Mount Hope, Ontario.
Just behind was Ben Hawn of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Congratulations! Both are past winners.
In today’s deal, how should the play go in four spades by South?
Note in the auction South’s advance of two spades over his partner’s takeout double. That showed 9-11 points. Inexperienced players bid one spade regardless of point-count. The advancer, the doubler’s partner, must show not only suit preference but also hand strength in three brackets: 0-8, 9-11 and 12-plus.
If the defenders are on the ball, they can defeat this contract — how?
West leads the diamond ace, and East must signal with his queen: top of touching honors when he cannot win the trick because someone, an opponent or partner, has already played a higher card than his best in that suit.
When East plays the diamond queen, it shows either a singleton (which is highly unlikely here) or the queen and the jack. So, at trick two, West shifts to his singleton heart. Then, he takes the first (or second) round of trumps and underleads his diamond king. East wins with the jack and gives West a heart ruff for the setting trick. Cool!
Always signal with an honor card if at all possible because partner will see it. He is less likely to notice your spot cards — but if he does, keep him as your partner!
