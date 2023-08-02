bridge 8-3
Buy Now

We try to find a trump suit that is at least an eight-card fit. That is straightforward, but the technique of trying to gain extra tricks by ruffing losers can be noticeably different between a 4-4 and a 5-3 fit.

Today’s deal features a 4-4 fit. How should South play in six spades after West leads a trump and a second round of the suit reveals the 4-1 split, East discarding a club?

0
0
0
0
0