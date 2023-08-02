We try to find a trump suit that is at least an eight-card fit. That is straightforward, but the technique of trying to gain extra tricks by ruffing losers can be noticeably different between a 4-4 and a 5-3 fit.
Today’s deal features a 4-4 fit. How should South play in six spades after West leads a trump and a second round of the suit reveals the 4-1 split, East discarding a club?
North correctly responded two diamonds, not one spade. As he had enough strength to force to game, he bid his longest suit first. After spades were agreed, three control-bids followed. North then signed off because he had no diamond control. South, with his singleton, though, moved on.
If the trumps had broken 3-2, declarer would have had 12 easy tricks: four spades, five hearts, two clubs and a club ruff on the board. Now, though, South had to be careful.
At trick three, the original declarer led a diamond to the 10 and king. He was hoping to ruff a diamond in his hand, draw trumps and run the hearts. However, East switched to a heart, cutting South’s communications and defeating the contract.
Declarer should have taken a ruff in the dummy. He would then immediately cash two clubs and two hearts, pitching a club from the dummy. The club nine could be ruffed with the spade ace, the trumps drawn, and the hearts cashed for 12 tricks.
With a 4-4 fit, ruff in either hand if there is no risk of promoting an opposing trump. In a 5-3 fit, always try to ruff in the hand with shorter trumps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.