bridge 8-13
The Senior Life Master decided to introduce a little theater history into his class.

In 1937 (he began), Ira Gershwin wrote a musical based on P.G. Wodehouse’s story “A Damsel in Distress.” When commenting on what makes an Englishman “a fighter through and through,” he penned: “When you’re in the stew — Sober or blotto, This is your motto: Keep muddling through!”

0
0
0
0
0