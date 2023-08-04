To start today, look only at the West hand. On your right, South opens one heart, you pass (I assume!), North responds one no-trump (forcing or nonforcing, it doesnâ€™t matter), partner doubles (a takeout double of hearts), and righty rebids two hearts. What would you do?
This problem faced four players at Bridge Base Online. You might pass, but that seems a tad cautious. Once you decide to do something, which suit would you prefer to be trumps: hearts or clubs? It seems clear to me that the answer is hearts. You cannot even guarantee an eight-card club fit, and you would have to win nine tricks. If so, surely you can take six or seven tricks in a heart contract for plus 200 or 500. Note the vulnerability.
All four BBO players advanced with three clubs.
Nine other Wests saw South open two hearts and East double in fourth position. Everyone ran to three clubs (using Lebensohl to warn of a weak hand).
Now look at the full deal. How do two hearts and three clubs fare?
If the defenders are careful against two hearts doubled, they can take one spade, two hearts, two diamonds, one club and a diamond ruff for down two, plus 500. However, it isnâ€™t so straightforward. The play might well begin diamond, diamond, diamond ruff, a club to the king and another diamond. Then, though, South discards his spade loser and escapes for down one. East must shift swiftly to a spade, which is not obvious. Still, plus 200 would have been a cold top!
