There are times when you are apparently spoiled for choice. You have so many goodies, it is difficult to know which way to turn first. However, that is the time to read the map most carefully. Count your tricks carefully and try to judge the best road to take.
In today’s deal, how should South play in three no-trump after a spade lead to dummy’s queen?
It isn’t often you will end in three no-trump with 29 points and find that you haven’t got nine top tricks, but here you have only eight instant winners and the struggle is on for the ninth.
The hearts look tempting. You could make the percentage play for three tricks: Cash the king, lead the six to the ace and the eight toward the jack. This will fail to produce three tricks only when East has Q-10 or Q-9 and at least two other cards. Here, though, you are that unlucky.
Well, not so unlucky. That was a 77% line whereas the diamond suit provides a 100% guaranteed ninth trick. At trick two, you should cash dummy’s diamond ace, just in case East or West has a singleton honor.
If an honor appears, you dislodge the other honor. If only low cards appear, lead a low diamond toward the jack. However the suit is distributed, you will eventually collect a second diamond trick and make your contract.
True, you might survive by playing hearts first and finding them unfavorably distributed, but not if the cards are as in the diagram.
Why did West lead a spade rather than a club? Because he had a weak hand and knew declarer to be short in the majors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.