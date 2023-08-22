Mickey Rooney, who wed eight times, quipped, "Always get married early in the morning. That way, if it doesn't work out, you haven't wasted a whole day."
At the bridge table, though, if you take an early finesse that does not work out, you might have wasted your contract.
In today's deal, for example, how should South plan the play in three no-trump after West leads the spade queen?
South starts by counting his top tricks and sees five: two spades, one heart, one diamond and one club. So, if the club finesse is winning, that will be an easy nine tricks for declarer. However, after taking the first trick with dummy's spade ace, South should realize that if West wins an early trick, he cannot continue spades without conceding a third trick in the suit. In contrast, if the club finesse loses, putting East on lead, a spade return through the K-10 establishes West's suit.
So, declarer should endeavor to keep East off the lead until nine tricks have been set up. How does South do that?
Right -- at trick two, he takes a heart finesse. Yes, it loses, but as just noted, West cannot safely play another spade. He will probably shift to a diamond, but declarer wins in his hand and now takes the club finesse. If it succeeds, fine; declarer gains overtricks. Here, it loses and a spade is returned, but South takes that trick, crosses to dummy with a club and takes a second heart finesse, which is heavily favored to succeed. When it does, declarer can claim nine tricks: two spades, two hearts, one diamond and four clubs.
