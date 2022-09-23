Occasionally a deal comes along in which the play is like a fencing match. Both sides have a chance for thrust and parry.
North’s first two bids, a transfer followed by a splinter, expressed slam interest with six or more spades and at most one diamond. South used Roman Key Card Blackwood, learning that his partner had the spade queen and two key cards (one ace and the spade king or two aces).
The declarer had possible losers in both majors. However, if the heart finesse worked, South had a safety play available to maximize his chances of only one spade loser. So he won the first trick with the diamond ace, crossed to dummy’s club queen and played a heart to his queen, which held!
Now declarer executed his safety play: He led a spade and put up dummy’s ace. No honor appeared, so he played a club to the king and led a spade toward the queen. West won with the king and exited with the diamond queen. South, unconcerned, ruffed the diamond and repeated the heart finesse, but West produced the king — down one.
That was excellent defense by West. He could see that the spades were lying perfectly for South. He also knew from his partner’s heart three (low from an odd number) at trick three that South had three hearts, surely the A-Q-J. If West had won the third trick with the heart king, declarer would have finessed dummy’s spade queen (the percentage play for no loser) and made the slam.
If declarer takes a finesse he is going to repeat, often it is best defense to duck the first time.
