Robert H. Schuller, who was a televangelist, said, “High achievers spot rich opportunities swiftly, make big decisions quickly and move into action immediately. Follow these principles and you can make your dreams come true.”
That also applies to bridge experts. How should South play to try to make four spades? West leads the diamond jack, and East overtakes with his queen.
North was tempted to rebid two spades, but with 4-3-3-3 he settled for one no-trump. South bid what he hoped he could make.
South has nine top tricks: seven spades and two minor-suit aces. Maybe East will have the heart ace — but as you are seeing this deal in a column, you know it cannot be that easy. Similarly, West is not going to have the club king. Can declarer get home if both of those honors are offside?
Yes, if he notes the invaluable clubs. South wins trick one because if he ducks, East will shift to the heart queen, and the defenders will take the first four tricks.
Declarer overtakes his club 10 with dummy’s ace and continues with the club queen (or nine). Here, East will cover with the king. So South ruffs high, draws trumps ending on the board and plays the club nine. When East covers, declarer ruffs, plays a spade to the eight and cashes the club eight.
Note that if East does not cover one of the clubs from the board, South discards his remaining diamond.
Finally, if West has both the club king and jack, declarer is still all right. He will lose only two clubs and one heart.
