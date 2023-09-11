bridge 9-12
There are times when you are not sure how to bid a hand. If so, consider all the possible calls and use a process of elimination. Sometimes, though, there still won’t be an obvious candidate. Then it is often best to think big, shut your eyes and bid what you hope you can make.

On today’s deal, which was played in Australia and was reported by Tim Bourke, South didn’t know what to do after East opened with a weak two spades. South made a takeout double, then mentally shrugged his shoulders and jumped to six diamonds. He knew he could be either too high or too low, but he saw no way to find out.

