Partner has just bid a suit for which you have support, or he has just raised your suit and you wish to reevaluate. How should you do that?
You could use support points: high-card points plus short-suit points. However, I much prefer the Losing Trick Count.
Note first that the LTC applies only after an eight-card or better trump fit has been uncovered. Once you have found a fit, you do a calculation: You add the number of losers in your hand to the number indicated by your partner and subtract the total from 24. That will give you the number of tricks you are likely to win, all things being equal.
You look at each suit and count a loser for each of the top three honors that are missing. For example, today’s North hand has six losers: three spades, one heart, one diamond and one club. A one-level response is assumed to have nine losers. If responder has fewer losers, he carries the auction higher.
Using the equation 24 — (6 + 9) = 9, North rebids three hearts. Since South has only eight losers, not the nine North assumed, he raises to four hearts.
The defenders take three spade tricks and then cast adrift, say, in clubs to dummy’s ace.
Declarer must draw trumps without loss. That’s easy to do if they split 3-2, but if someone has jack-fourth, they can be picked up only if West holds them. South cashes the heart ace and plays a heart to the king. When East discards a diamond, declarer finesses dummy’s heart 10, cashes the heart queen and claims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.