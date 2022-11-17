bridge 11-19
David Mercer, who was an English dramatist, said, "Did you hear what the white rat said to the other white rat? 'I've got the psychologist so well trained that every time I ring the bell, he brings me something to eat.'"

One of the arts of bridge is being able to enter the mind of another player -- the declarer or a defender -- and when there, to ask yourself what you would have done in his position. Sometimes this will help you to ring the right bell.

